GloRilla New Single “Yeah Glo!” is Going Crazy (Video)

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

GloRilla made a comeback with a new single called “Yeah Glo!” The track, produced by B100, Go Grizzly, and Squat Beats, gives an update on the activities of the talented artist from Memphis.

“Big Glo, where you been at? Mane, everywhere, I’m workin’ hard, Maybach and G-Wagon trucks, got M&Ms in my garage/ Quick to crank up on a h**, you b**ches better not get me started, locked in with the gangstas and players, my folks gon’ keep it solid/ Everything I got on new, it look like I got renovated/ I’m cocky, b**ch, when I was just humble they didn’t appreciate it…”

Accompanying the release of “Yeah Glo!” was a music video directed by Troy Roscoe. The video shows GloRilla riding in a Maybach truck, working in a fast-food restaurant, and generously giving money to children in her neighborhood.

GloRilla’s journey has been eventful since the success of 2022’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with Hitkidd. She has since joined Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group (CMG) and dropped the EP “Anyways, Life’s Great…” featuring 13 tracks, including collaborations with Lil Durk, Cardi B, Trina, Gloss Up, and others. Furthermore, GloRilla has been featured on CMG’s Gangsta Art compilation series and tracks like Moneybagg Yo’s “On Wat U On,” Don Toliver’s “Leave The Club,” G Herbo’s “Outside,” and Kaliii’s “Can’t Get ‘Em.”

Check Out the Video