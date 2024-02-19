Post Malone Will Appear In New Movie ’Road House’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

is confirmed to star in the upcoming movie Road House.

Amazon Prime announced on Tuesday, February 13, that Post Malone, credited under his real name Austin Post, will portray “Carter” in the remake of the 1989 film. He will appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Jessica Williams, and Conor McGregor. The plot revolves around ex-UFC fighter Dalton (played by Gyllenhaal) who becomes a bouncer at a bar in Key West, dealing with various troublesome characters like Knox (portrayed by McGregor). The movie is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime on March 21.

Gyllenhaal praised Post Malone’s versatility on Instagram, expressing how enjoyable it was to work together. Post Malone has previously acted in films such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Wrath of Man, and Spenser Confidential. Despite being just two months into 2024, Post Malone is already achieving significant success.

Recently, Post Malone and Swae Lee made history by being the first artists to achieve double Diamond status, with their song “Sunflower” from the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse soundtrack selling over 20 million units. Malone also broke Bruno Mars’ record for the most Diamond singles, with “Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart” reaching 10x Platinum status.

Just before participating in Super Bowl LVIII festivities, Post Malone received the record-breaking certification. He kicked off the game by performing “America The Beautiful” on his guitar.