When the calendar turns to March, it’ll be a sign that the new league year is close, and free agency will soon be upon us. In the coming days, many teams around the NFL will begin to designate certain players for the franchise tag, in hopes of reaching a long-term deal as the off-season moves along. A position that will dominate the free agency period, will be the wide receiver position, with many stars potentially being available on the open market.

Bryce Young struggled in his rookie season in the NFL, in large part because outside of Adam Thielen, Young didn’t have a reliable target on the outside, that could consistently win in his route, making it easier to defend Thielen, and in the long run, making Bryce’s life harder. With new head coach Dave Canales in town, a coach who has experience getting the most out of his pass catchers there’s no denying that Carolina will look to upgrade that position this off-season. The Panthers don’t have a first-round pick, and while they could find a difference maker at #33, Carolina will likely be aggressive in free agency as well.

Possible available wide receivers this off-season include, Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, Brandon Aiyuk, and maybe even D.K. Metcalf. With that in mind, Wes & Walker spent a segment in the first hour of their show today, identifying which of those wide receivers Carolina should express the most interest in, to help Bryce Young, as he prepares for his second season in the NFL. Evans does the make most sense, given his production at the position, combined with his established relationship with Canales, but as the guys mention, Higgins is very attractive as well with him being younger, and poised for stardom if he has the chance to be a team’s #1 pass-catching option.

Which Veteran WR Should Carolina Target This Off-Season? was originally published on wfnz.com