The NBA doesn’t return to action until Thursday, but after the weekend the league just experienced, it’s still dominating the headlines, no matter the sports medium. After almost a year of vowing to produce a better product during the annual All-Star weekend, the NBA witnessed another lifeless dunk contest, and a record-setting All-Star Game, as the East scored over 200 points, and both teams put on a glorified three-point shooting contest for 48 minutes.

That led to every sports talk show in the country spending time on Monday trying to figure out a way to return All-Star Weekend to the way it was in the 1990s, and even the mid-2000s. But at every turn, hosts like Walker Mehl and Wes Bryant from the Wes & Walker Show, feel hopeless, as there’s no way to make this generation care about competing in a meaningless game.

Wes & Walker aren’t the only ones struggling to find answers, so is Tim Bontemps, an NBA reporter for ESPN, who joined the program earlier today, to talk about how the NBA can restore its All-Star product, what we can expect from the Hornets in the second half of the season, and the latest on the Hornets GM search, which is still ongoing.

ESPN NBA Reporter Tim Bontemps Joins Wes & Walker was originally published on wfnz.com