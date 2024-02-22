Brian Burns Contract Saga Continues With Franchise Tag Window Open

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Monday was the opening to the franchise tag window, meaning all eyes in the Panthers fanbase are back on edge rusher Brian Burns as his pursuit of a long term deal with the team continues.

On Wednesday, Panthers beat writer for The Athletic Joe Person had a report that the team was willing to go as high as five years, $27 million per year, but that Burns is looking for something in the $30 million range. Earlier today, Person joined the Mac & Bone Show and provided a little more context on that report. “Just ​because ​that ​was ​the ​last ​offer ​they ​made, I ​don’t ​have ​all ​the ​details ​to ​how ​much ​was ​guaranteed. ​What ​was ​the ​signing ​bonus? ​It’s ​one ​thing ​to ​put ​out ​the ​number, ​the ​average ​annual ​value ​number ​the A​AV, ​but ​there’s ​always ​more ​to ​these ​contracts, ​as ​you ​guys ​well ​know.”

Person not only provided that clarity but also gave his opinion on what he thinks will happen this offseason. “Do ​I ​think ​a ​deal ​is ​going ​to ​get ​done ​before ​March ​5? ​No. ​I’d ​be ​shocked. ​I ​don’t ​even ​know ​how ​much ​time ​they’re ​really ​spending ​on ​that ​right ​now. ​So ​I ​think ​they ​go ​ahead ​and ​put ​the ​non ​exclusive ​tag ​on ​him, ​and ​then ​they ​decide ​at ​some ​point, ​are ​we ​going ​to ​start ​negotiating ​with ​him ​again? ​The ​last ​time ​the ​Panthers ​used ​a ​tag ​was ​2021 ​on ​Taylor ​Moton, ​and ​that’s ​exactly ​what ​happened ​that ​summer. They ​started ​talking ​again, ​and ​they ​reached ​a ​deal ​where ​he ​didn’t ​have ​to ​play ​on ​the ​tag. ​So ​I ​think ​that ​would ​be ​good ​if ​Dan ​Morgan ​and ​Dave ​Canales ​and ​Brant ​Tillis ​believe ​that ​Brian ​Burns ​is ​an ​integral ​part ​of ​this ​team.”

Burns’s teammate, long snapper JJ Jansen, also joined the Mac & Bone Show earlier this morning and says that the two sides seem to still be trying to find some middle ground. “A ​year ​and ​a ​half ​ago, ​when ​the ​trade ​was ​turned ​down, ​you ​knew ​that ​a ​lot ​of ​these ​things ​were ​likely ​to ​come ​up. ​It’s ​a ​long ​process, ​negotiating ​a ​major ​deal ​for ​a ​prime ​player ​on ​your ​team ​in ​the ​prime ​of ​his ​career. ​So ​none ​of ​this, ​to ​me, ​is ​a ​surprise, ​as ​they‘ve ​kind ​of ​worked ​back ​and ​forth, ​team ​and ​player, ​working, ​trying ​to ​get ​to ​a ​middle ​ground. ​Remember, ​there ​has ​to ​be ​two ​sides ​to ​it. ​So ​anything ​Burns ​turned ​down ​wasn’t ​good ​enough ​for ​him, ​and ​anything ​that ​the ​team ​is ​offering ​what ​they’re ​willing ​to ​go ​to. ​So they‘re ​still ​trying ​to ​find ​a ​middle ​ground.”

Jansen also talked about how there are benefits for Burns to playing on the tag or signing the long deal. “What ​every ​player ​is ​looking ​for ​is ​the ​long ​term ​deal. ​​The ​long ​term ​deal ​becomes ​the ​biggest ​chunk ​of ​money ​from ​a​guaranteed ​standpoint, but the ​value ​of ​going ​year ​to ​year ​for ​the ​player ​is ​they ​usually ​are ​able ​to ​maximize ​their ​dollars, ​because ​year ​to ​year, ​you ​go ​to ​free ​agency ​every ​year. With ​a ​franchise ​tag, ​you ​won’t ​get ​to ​go ​to ​free ​agency ​​yet, ​but ​you’re ​getting ​paid ​a ​ton ​of ​money ​to ​go ​to ​free ​agency ​before ​you ​go ​to ​free ​agency. ​Then ​in ​two ​years, ​he’d ​be ​27, ​he’d ​be ​a ​free ​agent. ​So ​there ​is ​value ​in ​going ​year ​to ​year, but there’s ​also ​tremendous ​value ​in ​getting ​the ​one ​big ​contract. ​So ​I ​think ​that’s ​what ​both ​sides ​are ​weighing.”

Brad Spielberger, salary cap analyst for Pro Football Focus, was the final person that joined Mac & Bone on Thursday and he said that the sooner the deal can get done, the better for the Panthers. “The ​longer ​you ​wait, ​the ​more ​the ​market ​is ​going ​to ​go ​up . ​We ​saw ​Nick ​Bosa ​sign ​a ​deal ​for ​$34 ​million ​a ​year ​last ​year. ​Obviously, ​I’m ​not ​saying ​he’s ​going ​to ​get ​into ​those ​numbers, ​but ​that’s ​kind ​of ​the ​nature ​of ​what ​happens ​when ​a ​big ​contract ​comes ​through ​and ​rises ​every ​deal ​behind ​it. ​Now, ​you’re ​going ​to ​see ​Josh ​Allen ​and ​Jacksonville ​probably ​also ​get ​franchise ​tagged ​like ​Burns, ​but he has ​as ​an ​argument ​to ​become ​the ​next ​million ​per ​year ​edge ​rusher. ​So ​even ​if ​you ​don’t ​think ​Burns ​is ​kind ​of ​on ​the ​level ​of ​the ​guys ​at ​that ​number. You ​look at ​TJ ​Watt ​at ​$28 million, ​Joey ​Bosa ​at $27 million. ​Those ​guys ​signed ​their ​deals ​three, ​four ​years ​ago. ​That’s ​just ​kind ​of ​how ​the ​market ​tends ​to ​go. ​Burns ​is ​worth 27, ​$28 ​million ​a ​year, ​maybe ​not 30, ​but he’s ​certainly ​up ​in ​that ​area ​as ​one ​of ​the ​better ​pure ​pass ​rushers ​in ​the ​NFL. ​I ​know ​there ​was ​some scattered ​production ​this ​past ​season, ​but ​he’s a ​really, ​really ​good ​player, ​​a ​foundational ​piece and ​a ​cornerstone ​of ​a ​defense. That’s ​his ​market.”

The Panthers will have until March 5th to decide if they will place the franchise tag on Burns or sign him to a long-term deal.

