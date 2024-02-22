K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets won on the road against the Utah Jazz for the first time in 19 tries, as they continued their four-game winning streak with a 115-107 triumph Thursday night.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 26 points, and newcomer Grant Williams continued his torrid start since his trade to the Queen City, racking up 24.

Charlotte won in Utah for the first time since March 1st, 2006, back when they were known as the Bobcats. Gerald Wallace and Brevin Knight had 19 points apiece for the Bobcats in that contest, along with Knight adding a double-double with 10 assists.

The Hornets have not lost since adding the reinforcements which included Williams, Tre Mann, Seth Curry, Vasa Micic and Davis Bertans. Charlotte made it happen from beyond three, making 20 three pointers, their third game with 20 or more this season.

A chance to continue the road swing with an extension of their win streak happens less than 24 hours after the conclusion in Utah, as the Hornets visit the Warriors Friday night. Coverage begins at 9 PM, with tip time beginning at 10 PM on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ.

Hornets Notch First Win in Utah Since 2006 was originally published on wfnz.com