Mike Kaye Outlines Panthers Free-Agency Objectives

The NFL world will be focused on Indianapolis next week, for the annual NFL Draft Scouting Combine, with the Super Bowl now two weeks in the rearview mirror. While it’s an important week for the college athletes in attendance looking to impress the various scouts, GMs, and head coaches, the week will also be filled with many closed-door conversations ahead of free agency, which starts in March, once the new league year begins.

The Panthers are in as difficult a spot as any team looking to rebuild after a 2-15 season, as they don’t have a first-round pick, and even with the salary cap increase, they only have 40 million dollars to spend, which isn’t enough to upgrade the talent adequately, and the depth on the roster. One of Dan Morgan’s challenges is making the most of what his good friend, Scott Fitterer left behind, after getting fired after three seasons on the job in Carolina.

Earlier today on the Wes & Walker Show, Mike Kaye, Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer joined ahead of all the chaos that ensues starting next week, and Kaye detailed how the Panthers can pay Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, and Frankie Luvu this off-season, how the Panthers add talent on the offensive side of the ball, and more.

*This interview took place before the NFL announced the salary cap figure for the 2024 season*

