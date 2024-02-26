Angel Reese Is The Face Of Reebok’s New Apparel Collection ‘Not Made To Be Subtle’ And The Pieces Are Popping

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

College basketball star and fashion enthusiast Angel Reese headlines Reebok’s new apparel collection, Not Made to Be Subtle, and the pieces are versatile and vibrant.

Just in time for Spring, Reebok unveils its latest collection that encompasses a mix of performance and lifestyle looks designed to support and celebrate all things bold, powerful, and her. LSU sports phenom Angel Reese is the perfect ambassador for this collection, as she represents everything stylish and unapologetic. The star also owns Instagram with her sassy ensembles and is all about expressing herself through fashion.

“I love using fashion as a vehicle for creativity and expression in everything I do,” said the Bayou Barbie. “The Not Made to Be Subtle collection lets me do just that – with bright, bold colors and unique designs I can express myself, tackle an intense workout, and show up with style every day in confidence.”

The Not Made to be Subtle collection features Lux Contour, Reebok’s women’s apparel innovation, built for her and designed to amplify boldness and maximize the comfort she needs for any workout. The collection also features the Lux Contour Crop Top ($45) and Lux Contour Leggings ($75), equipped with confidence-boosting innovation, shaped seams, and elongated lines for additional support and comfort.

Angel Reese X Reebok’s Not Made to Be Subtle Collection

“As we celebrate National Women’s History Month, we are thrilled to introduce the Not Made to Be Subtle collection designed to honor and empower all things femininity,” says Portia Blunt, VP of Apparel at Reebok. “Clothing is such a powerful tool of self-expression, and this new collection is built to give her the confidence to move freely and boldly.”

In addition, the new apparel line includes lifestyle garbs such as the Studio Editorial Jacket ($120), Classics Volume Pants ($60), the Classics Jumpsuit ($95), and more.

The Not Made to Be Subtle collection will drop on March 8th and will be available on Reebok.com and in select stores worldwide.

To learn more, click here.

Angel Reese Is The Face Of Reebok’s New Apparel Collection ‘Not Made To Be Subtle’ And The Pieces Are Popping was originally published on hellobeautiful.com