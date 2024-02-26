LL Cool J Dropped ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ 33 Years Ago (Video)

LL Cool J, known as the G.O.A.T in Hip Hop history, achieved great success with his hit single “Mama Said Knock You Out.” This Grammy-winning track has a fascinating backstory. LL Cool J released it during a period when his commercial success was declining, and he was transitioning into acting. Feeling the pressure of diminishing sales, LL sought advice from his grandmother, who encouraged him to “knock out” his doubters. This inspiration led to the creation of one of the year’s most popular songs.

At the 1992 Grammy Awards, “Mama Said Knock You Out” won the Best Rap Solo Performance category, triumphing over MC Hammer, Monie Love, and Ice-T. The song reached #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and claimed the top spot on the Billboard Rap Singles chart.