Arts & Entertainment

Erykah Badu Happy 53RD Birthday

Published on February 26, 2024

Art Of Cool Festival 2018

Source: C.McGraw/Victoria Said It / C.McGraw/Victoria Said It-Radio One Raleigh

Erykah Badu was born in Dallas, Texas on FEBRUARY 26 1971 as Erica Abi Wright, the iconic soul singer has evolved into one of the most influential and dynamic entertainers over the last two decades. Her debut album Baduizm not only achieved triple platinum status but also symbolized a woman’s power to influence her partner through her sensuality. Erykah Badu has children with renowned rappers D.O.C., Jay Electronica, and Andre 3000, while maintaining a lasting relationship with the rapper/actor Common. Additionally, she has released five groundbreaking solo albums that transcend any music genre.

