Listen Live
Entertainment News

The City Of Charlotte Hosts Community Day: Southside Homes

Published on February 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

The City of Charlotte is prospering and has excellent resources to sustain the growth of the current generation! Take a brief tour as ACE and Chef G of #URBANSAUCECONNECTIONS visited the Southside Homes community for an educational and entertaining cooking day.

The City is launching a number of initiatives to combat teenage violence, and Saturday’s get-together was more than simply enjoyable. We appreciate all of the parents who came to ensure their child was there.

We are grateful to Inlivian, CORE, and the City of Charlotte for the incredible good times. Watch for the announcement of the next community day! Peep the recap below!

The City Of Charlotte Hosts Community Day: Southside Homes  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close