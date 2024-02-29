Cardi B Announces New Single ‘Like What (Freestyle)

After the social media campaign titled “Where is Cardi?” / #BardiBlackout, the female rapper has been located and is prepared to release her fresh single, ‘Like What (Freestyle).’ Just moments ago, she unveiled the track’s cover and announced its release this Friday (March 1).
This announcement follows the emergence of a preview of the song, which samples Missy Elliott’s classic ‘She’s a B*tch,’ that appeared yesterday (February 27).’Like What’ is anticipated to drop amidst high anticipation for Cardi’s highly awaited second album.
It’s worth noting that the rapper’s estranged spouse, Offset, has publicly urged her to release her second album, which follows successful singles like ‘WAP’ and ‘Up.’
Check Out teaser:
