Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B Announces New Single ‘Like What (Freestyle)

Published on February 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Source: R1 / R1

After the social media campaign titled “Where is Cardi?” / #BardiBlackout, the female rapper has been located and is prepared to release her fresh single, ‘Like What (Freestyle).’ Just moments ago, she unveiled the track’s cover and announced its release this Friday (March 1).

This announcement follows the emergence of a preview of the song, which samples Missy Elliott’s classic ‘She’s a B*tch,’ that appeared yesterday (February 27).’Like What’ is anticipated to drop amidst high anticipation for Cardi’s highly awaited second album.

Related Stories

It’s worth noting that the rapper’s estranged spouse, Offset, has publicly urged her to release her second album, which follows successful singles like ‘WAP’ and ‘Up.’

Check Out teaser:

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close