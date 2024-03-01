Listen Live
DeWanda Wise Starring in New Movie ‘Imaginary’ (Video)

Published on March 1, 2024

Dewanda Wise

Source: Alano Miller / Alano Miller

The creators behind ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ and ‘M3GAN’ present the chilling horror movie ‘Imaginary,’ offering a new take on the concept of imaginary friends. Starring DeWanda Wise and directed by Jeff Wadlow, the film follows a woman who returns to her childhood home, only to find that her childhood imaginary friend seeks revenge for being abandoned. Featuring a talented cast including Tom Payne, Veronica Falcon, Taegan Burns, Pyper Braun, Betty Buckley, and more, check out the spine-tingling official trailer before it hits theaters on March 8th.

