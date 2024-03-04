Now that Combine week has come and gone the NFL is nearing the official start of the offseason, and the Panthers have many questions to answer in the coming weeks. Joe Person of The Athletic joined Kyle Bailey as he broke down the multitude of questions that Dan Morgan and company have to figure out this offseason.
One of the main discoveries that Joe learned during his week at Indy for the combine was that the Panthers seem to be eyeing a rehaul on the interior of the O-Line this upcoming offseason. We could see some moving parts while keeping Ikem Ekwonu at LT for a crucial 3rd year to try and help Bryce Young have better protection.
Joe would later go on to discuss what caliber of free agents they could go after, as well as the latest with Brian Burns.
LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:
Joe Person Previews How The Panthers Offseason Could Play Out was originally published on wfnz.com
