Panthers Tag Brian Burns

When CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported on Sunday that the Panthers and Brian Burns were ceasing long term contract negotiations, the expectation was that the team would use the franchise tag on him for a second straight season. On Tuesday, prior to the deadline, the team did just that.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schulz was first to break the news that Burns was getting the tag that will pay him $24 million this year. ESPN’s Adam Schefter followed up with the news that the tag is non-exclusive, meaning that he will be able to negotiate with other teams. If he is to agree to a deal with a new team, the Panthers will have the opportunity to match it or refuse and be awarded two first-round picks as compensation. The team will also have the option to trade him to another team.

On Tuesday, Mac and Bone talked about what they think the team should do. “I guess I respect the thoughts of those that say we trade him because we need the picks,” said Mac. “I would still disagree and I would still keep Brian Burns because Derrick Brown will be doubled more. If we had kept Haason Reddick, I would be on board with trading him. That’s where they messed up.”

