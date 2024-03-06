K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey isn’t playing around with this music! Her newest sound is garnering the attention of both Men and Women. Her seductive sounds and lyrics will catch you off guard!

Chloe is showing her growth and musical range on this track. Overall, i’m pleased with the sound, the production and flow! I’m hoping the video is even more mind blowing, than the actual song itself!

Let us know what you think about this song as well as others by taking out Music Survey! In the meantime, follow us on all platforms and you could choose the next hit on the Block!

Chloe Bailey New Single Is Anthem worthy! was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com