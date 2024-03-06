Chloe Bailey isn’t playing around with this music! Her newest sound is garnering the attention of both Men and Women. Her seductive sounds and lyrics will catch you off guard!
Chloe is showing her growth and musical range on this track. Overall, i’m pleased with the sound, the production and flow! I’m hoping the video is even more mind blowing, than the actual song itself!
Let us know what you think about this song as well as others by taking out Music Survey! In the meantime, follow us on all platforms and you could choose the next hit on the Block!
Chloe Bailey New Single Is Anthem worthy! was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
-
Lil Baby’s Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video]
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Drake Shows Support for Tory Lanez... And Gets Promptly Roasted On X For It
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander
-
Erykah Badu Happy 53RD Birthday
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React
-
Mr. ChimeTime Says Eminem’s ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Is “The Worst”