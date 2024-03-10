Tips for Adjusting to Daylight Savings

As we spring forward into daylight savings, adjusting our clocks can sometimes mean a shift in our daily routines and sleep patterns.
Here are a few tips to help you smoothly adapt to the time change:
- Prioritize Sleep Hygiene: Ensure a restful night’s sleep by maintaining a consistent sleep environment. Keep your bedroom dark, quiet, and cool, and avoid screen time before bedtime to minimize disruptions to your sleep cycle.
- Natural Light Exposure: Take advantage of the extended daylight by spending time outdoors in the morning. Exposure to natural light helps regulate your body’s internal clock, making it easier to adjust to the new time.
- Mindful Eating and Exercise: Pay attention to your diet and exercise routine, as they can influence your sleep patterns. Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime and engage in light, relaxing exercises to promote better sleep.
- Stick to a Schedule: Establishing a consistent daily routine can help signal to your body that it’s time to wake up or wind down. Stick to regular meal times, exercise routines, and bedtime schedules to reinforce a sense of normalcy.
- Limit Caffeine and Alcohol: Be mindful of your caffeine and alcohol intake, especially in the hours leading up to bedtime
-
Draya Michele Expecting Baby Girl With NBA's Jalen Green...And X Has Some Thoughts
-
Lil Baby’s Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video]
-
ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
-
Who's Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React
-
Erykah Badu Happy 53RD Birthday