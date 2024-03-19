Listen Live
Dr. Dre Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Today

Published on March 19, 2024

An Alternative View Of The Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' 'Straight Outta Compton'

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Legendary hip-hop figure Dr. Dre was recently granted his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Compton-born rapper and producer was celebrated at a special event on Tuesday morning at 6840 Hollywood Blvd, where he was joined by Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Lovine, and Big Boy.

Dre’s star, the 2,775th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is designated for the recording category. In his speech, he expressed his gratitude to his devoted fans for their unwavering support over the years.

Acknowledging his fans, he stated, “Your continued support means the world to me. We’ve grown together, and even at almost 60 years old, you’re still by my side, and I truly value that. Thank you so much. I’m far from finished, so expect more from me.” Having co-founded N.W.A. and achieved solo success with “The Chronic” in 1992, the multiple Grammy winner has also influenced artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar through mentorship and collaboration.

Reflecting on his journey in hip-hop, Dr. Dre shared, “Devoting myself entirely to hip-hop has paved the way for an extraordinary career, allowing me to live out my passion. I feel fortunate to be able to pursue what I love.” Additionally, Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez declared March 19 as Dre Day in the city, presenting Dr. Dre with a commemorative plaque as the crowd cheered “Dre Day! Dre Day!”

