Universal Music Group and TikTok Have Reached an Agreement

Published on May 3, 2024

After three months, Universal Music Group and TikTok have reached an agreement that will reintroduce music from UMG-signed artists on the social platform. With TikTok sharing more data, UMG is expected to discuss extracting royalties for altered versions of artists’ tracks soon.

The new deal between UMG and TikTok brings several key advantages and protections:

  • Swift removal of deepfakes of artists or their music without the need for individual takedown requests.
  • Enhanced compensation for artists and songwriters to align with other platforms in the social music category, as stated by UMG CEO Lucian Grange.
  • Collaborative efforts to implement safeguards against deepfakes, unauthorized content, and algorithmic manipulation.

Furthermore, the partnership aims to introduce new promotional and engagement features, including advanced analytics and concert ticketing options – features that labels appreciate for promoting their artists’ music on the platform.

