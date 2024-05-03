The Music Industry is Shifting Towards Country Music

Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, and Post Malone are notable musicians embracing a country-western influence in their upcoming works. This shift could mark a significant change for the traditionally niche genre, expanding its audience and fostering diversity in its talent pool. According to Axios, country music is gaining popularity.

While it’s common for white pop or rock stars to venture into Southern music (Steven Tyler, Cyndi Lauper, and Don Henley have done so discreetly), it’s less typical for black artists to explore the genre. T-Pain revealed facing industry racism and stopped claiming credit for his country compositions, opting to ghostwrite. Even Beyoncé faced criticism after her 2016 CMA Awards performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks.