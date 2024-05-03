The Music Industry is Shifting Towards Country Music

Beyoncé, Lana Del Rey, and Post Malone are notable musicians embracing a country-western influence in their upcoming works. This shift could mark a significant change for the traditionally niche genre, expanding its audience and fostering diversity in its talent pool. According to Axios, country music is gaining popularity.
- Beyoncé, who integrated the country track “Daddy Lessons” in her 2016 album Lemonade, is reportedly exploring a new acoustic project post-Renaissance. Her tour’s set designer mentioned her interest in country music and desire to delve into its African-American origins.
- Lana Del Rey, recognized for her alternative pop style and vintage Hollywood allure, will explore Nashville and Deep South sounds in her upcoming album Lasso set for release in September.
- Post Malone, confirming an upcoming country record, entered the country charts with a Joe Diffie tribute and is scheduled to perform at the Stagecoach Festival in April.
While it’s common for white pop or rock stars to venture into Southern music (Steven Tyler, Cyndi Lauper, and Don Henley have done so discreetly), it’s less typical for black artists to explore the genre. T-Pain revealed facing industry racism and stopped claiming credit for his country compositions, opting to ghostwrite. Even Beyoncé faced criticism after her 2016 CMA Awards performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks.
Let’s hope that narrow-minded attitudes are put to rest by 2024.
