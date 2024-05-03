Listen Live
Janet Jackson Returns as Headliner ESSENCE Festival 2024

Published on May 3, 2024

Janet Jackson "Together Again" Tour

Source: Courtesy of Live Nation / Live Nation

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is truly setting the stage on fire as it celebrates its remarkable 30th Anniversary. The latest addition to the star-studded lineup is the iconic Janet Jackson, who is sure to captivate audiences with her electrifying performance.

Alongside Janet Jackson, the previously announced headliners for the event taking place from July 4-7 include none other than Birdman & Friends. This dynamic lineup promises an unforgettable experience for all festival attendees.

The announcement of Janet Jackson as a headliner was marked by a sensational video reveal, highlighting her monumental achievements as one of the best-selling recording artists and touring acts in history. It’s a testament to her unparalleled talent and enduring impact on the music industry.

Get ready to groove and celebrate three decades of culture, music, and unity at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture with Janet Jackson leading the way. This milestone event is sure to be a momentous occasion that you won’t want to miss.

