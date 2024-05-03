Janet Jackson Returns as Headliner ESSENCE Festival 2024

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is truly setting the stage on fire as it celebrates its remarkable 30th Anniversary. The latest addition to the star-studded lineup is the iconic Janet Jackson, who is sure to captivate audiences with her electrifying performance.

Alongside Janet Jackson, the previously announced headliners for the event taking place from July 4-7 include none other than Birdman & Friends. This dynamic lineup promises an unforgettable experience for all festival attendees.

Related Stories Busta Rhymes Cancels Entire “Blockbusta” Tour

Fantasia Sing On Red Carpet Of 2024 Golden Globes

21 Savage Reveals Plans To Drop New Album The announcement of Janet Jackson as a headliner was marked by a sensational video reveal, highlighting her monumental achievements as one of the best-selling recording artists and touring acts in history. It’s a testament to her unparalleled talent and enduring impact on the music industry.