Lakers Reluctant to Add More Star Players But LeBron Want’s More

While many teams may not be considering roster changes during the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be an exception. Despite LeBron James and Anthony Davis performing well, there’s talk about adding a third star to the mix. However, according to Jovan Buha from The Athletic, the Lakers are currently more focused on strengthening their team’s depth rather than pursuing a three-star strategy.
Buha highlighted that although James has previously supported the idea of a third star, recent discussions within the organization have been cautious. The path to acquiring another star has become more intricate, especially after the trade deadline. Potential deals might involve a sign-and-trade with D’Angelo Russell and other players to match salaries, potentially impacting the Lakers’ future draft flexibility.
As James approaches his 40th birthday and Davis has a history of injuries, the Lakers are at a crossroads. They need to decide between aiming for immediate championship success or planning for a post-LeBron era, ensuring a delicate balance between both goals.
