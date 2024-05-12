Listen Live
News

Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog Streaming Numbers Rise As Drake’s Drops

Drake's overall catalog streaming numbers took a 4.9% dive, according to reports.

Published on May 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Kendrick Lamar’s verbal war with Drake is boosting his streaming catalog numbers and whittling his rival’s own down.

According to reports, the heated battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is carrying over to streaming as the former’s catalog is outpacing the other. The battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake saw Lamar issue four tracks beginning with “Euphoria” which entered the Billboard Hot 100 charts at number 11 and garnered 27.6 million audio demand streams from May 3 to May 6 according to Luminate. “Not Like Us”, the infectious and scathing diss track that’s now become a club anthem, had 21.1 million streams since its debut on May 4, with the incisive “Meet The Grahams” earning 8.8 million streams so far. “6:16 in L.A.”, the second of the tracks, hasn’t hit streaming platforms yet. This also includes Kendrick Lamar taking the number one streaming status in Drake’s home country of Canada, standing at number one on Apple Music’s Top 100 chart as well as Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Canada chart.

Going further, removing the diss tracks only highlights how many listeners are tuning in to hear Kendrick Lamar’s music. During that same four-day period, his discography attained 50.62 million streams, showing a 49% increase from the same period the previous week. In comparison, Drake’s overall catalog streaming numbers took a hit once his response tracks, “Family Matters” and “The Heart Part 6” were removed from the equation – the data shows the streams at 100.7 million from May 3-6 as opposed to 105.9 million from Apr. 26-29. That represents a 4.9% drop.

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now
9 photos

While Drake can be okay with the fact that his overall streaming numbers still outpace Kendrick Lamar’s with twice as many, the recent hit has reflected a distinct turn against the Toronto superstar. Other streaming numbers that stand out are tied to the rise of “BBL Drizzy,” a song that producer Metro Boomin used for an instrumental to fire back at Drake after the rapper called him out in response to the “Like That” track with Future and Kendrick Lamar that he appeared on. R&B legends Teddy Pendergrass and Al Green also saw an uptick in their streaming numbers as a result of the feud, with the former’s “You’re My Latest, Greatest Inspiration” hit from 1981 saw a boost of 76% in streams from Apr. 26-29 (76,000) to May 3-6 (134,000) due to it being sampled in “Euphoria”. Green’s “What A Wonderful Thing Love Is” from 1972 saw a 283% rise in streams after its usage in “6:16 In L.A.”

Kendrick Lamar’s Catalog Streaming Numbers Rise As Drake’s Drops  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

drake Kendrick Lamar streaming numbers

More from K97.5
Trending
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Variety Hitmakers, Presented By Sony Audio - Arrivals 29 items
Entertainment

Maybe We Shouldn’t Trust You: Metro Boomin Trends As Past Problematic Tweets Resurface

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

Walmart Raises Its Minimum Wage To 14 Dollars An Hour
Health

Check Your Meat: Walmart Ground Beef Recall

Graduates Holding Diplomas
Local

Graduations Happening in the Triangle: Times, Dates and More

k9751 WQOK Logo Header
Local

K97.5 WORLD EXCLUSIVE!!! LIL WAYNE PUNCHED DRAKE IN THE FACE!!

District South to Break Ground
Local

Rent Prices Starting to Decrease in the Triangle

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close