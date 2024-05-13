Listen Live
Drizzy Done: Drake Seems To Have Given Up Battling Kendrick Lamar & Everyone Else

J. Cole somewhere glad as hell he bowed out this battle when he did...

Published on May 13, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

It was pretty obvious to much of the Hip-Hop culture that Drake was taking an ass whippin’ in his much-publicized and discussed battle with Kendrick Lamar. Although plenty of Drake “Stans” swore the 6 Gawd was somehow winning the war, the King of The North has seemingly waved the white flag.

 

In a recent post on his Instagram stories, Drizzy shared some artwork which featured a samurai staring down an army of warriors (the man done took shots and clapped back at a number of rappers in the past few weeks), and simply wrote “Good times. Summer vibes up next.”

Looks like Drake is officially done going back and forth with Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin’ and whoever else got roped into this battle.

The post comes after Top Dawg Entertainment founder, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, took to X to announce that the battle between his artist, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake was “over” and called it “A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax.”

Truth be told, we’re kind of glad this is over. Not because the music wasn’t dope (it was), but because fans began to really take aim at Drake which allegedly led to one of his security guards getting shot in a drive by next to his home in Toronto and Drake’s OVO flagship store being vandalized in London.

The hate for the Drake was beginning to get too real. It’s probably best that the culture move on and everyone retreat to their respective sides.

What do y’all think about Drake apparently throwing in the towel? Is it enough? Did he take the L? Let us know in the comments section below.

Drizzy Done: Drake Seems To Have Given Up Battling Kendrick Lamar & Everyone Else  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

