It’s Not Up: Cardi B Confirms She Won’t Release An Album In 2024

Belcalis is just out here living her best life.

Published on May 16, 2024

Cardi B

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Bardi Gang will have to continue waiting for Cardi B’s sophomore album. She has confirmed she isn’t releasing it this year.

 

The Bronx, New York native is reportedly taking it light for the rest of 2024. On Tuesday, May 14 she responded to a fan who spoke on her transparency as a high profile artist on X, formerly Twitter. In her post she wrote “Exactly and I tell myself this all the time..and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the ass… anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year.. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer.”

This came to her core fanbase as a surprise. Earlier this year she announced that she had plenty of songs in the hard drive and stated she was locked into album mode. While previewing her “Like What (Freestyle)” she reiterated the new LP was on the way. “January 27 of 20-20-f***in’-three. I be working on this sh*t at 5 a.m. — you know I’m a night owl,” she revealed. “I promise y’all this year: I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say… If I do a song, Imma just f***in’ drop it.”

Prior to that Cardi B released her single “Enough (Miami)” and her second collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion “Bongos”. The untitled sophomore album is the follow up to her critically acclaimed Invasion Of Privacy.

It's Not Up: Cardi B Confirms She Won't Release An Album In 2024  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

