Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Deitrick Haddon on Church Hurt, Wife Twerks, and New Album ‘One Night in California’

| 05.17.24
Dismiss
Deitrick Haddon

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty

One of our favorite millennial gospel singer-songwriter and pastor is in the building. Welcome Deitrick Haddon to The Morning Hustle!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

With the recent trending topic of “church hurt” taking over social media, Haddon explains his views on the roles of faith-based leaders. He only reveals his thoughts on keeping ministry interesting enough for the youth, and the importance of keeping the church “about the people.”

Related Stories

“[Pastors] are part of the problem. People have been seeing bad leadership, so they’re losing trust and faith in the church and now they’re judging God by the things that we do,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Deitrick has had his own fair share of public scrutiny, as a not-so-average church leader—who lives for God, but also keeps it real. His opens up about maintaining a happy marriage, making new music, and so much more.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW 

STREAM DETRICK HADDON’S ‘ONE NIGHT IN CALIFORNIA’ ALBUM

 

Catch The Morning Hustle every weekday morning, 5-9a CT/6-10a ET!

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Deitrick Haddon on Church Hurt, Wife Twerks, and New Album ‘One Night in California’  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from K97.5
Trending
News

Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time

10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Reality TV Stars

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande And Celina Powell Prove Clout-Chasing Is At An All-Time High

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

News

Drizzy Done: Drake Seems To Have Given Up Battling Kendrick Lamar & Everyone Else

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Lands #1 Record On Billboard Hot 100 With “Not Like Us”

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

25 items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close