North Carolina Republicans Move to End Pandemic Mask Rule Amid Protests

Republican lawmakers in North Carolina are moving forward with their plan to end a pandemic rule permitting mask-wearing in public for health reasons. Despite attempts by state Senate Democrats to change the bill, it passed the Senate with a 30-15 vote along party lines.

The bill seeks to increase penalties for wearing masks while committing crimes, including during protests. Critics argue it endangers those who wear masks for safety, while supporters say it’s necessary due to recent protests.

The bill also aims to crack down on protest-related activities like blocking roads, seen during pro-Palestinian protests in Raleigh and Durham.

Senator Buck Newton, a Republican from Wilson County who introduced the bill, defended it, saying, “It’s about time that the craziness is put, at least slowed down, if not put to a stop.”

The removal of health exemptions for mask-wearing has drawn criticism, as these exemptions were initially supported across party lines at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

