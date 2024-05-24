Listen Live
Music

Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
syleena johnson

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty

 

The Morning Hustle’s homegirl Syleena Johnson—singer-actress-bodybuilder—joins the show to talk everything from age gaps and industry facts, to her brand new music and upcoming performances!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out her new single ‘Black Balloon’ and follow @syleenajohnson to keep up!

 

WATCH SLYEENA JOHNSON ON THE MORNING HUSTLE SHOW

 

Behind-the-Scenes of the Paint Your Parter Challenge

Full Interview

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Syleena Johnson talks Age Gaps, Industry Facts, and New Single ‘Black Balloon’  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from K97.5
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

City of Durham Investigating Bimbé Festival Headliner Issue

50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock
Entertainment

50 Cent’s “Diddy Do It?” Documentary Sold To Netflix

Celebrity

Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

7 items
News

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

News

Videos Of LaMelo Ball Running Red Lights Go Viral After Lawsuit Claims NBA Star Drove Young Fan’s Foot

News

Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close