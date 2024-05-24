Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Exclusive: Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Talk Thunderous Prequel, The Film’s Most Epic Moments & More

Published on May 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Critics are buzzing over the mind-blowing mayhem in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which serves as both a prequel and sequel to George Miller’s Oscar-winning opus Mad Max: Fury Road.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the origins of the titular character are revealed in the dystopian prequel that centers around a younger version of the character made famous by Charlize Theron who falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive Hellish ordeals as she scrapes together the means to find her way home.

Check out the thunderous trailer below:

Directed by legendary filmmaker George Miller, the bonkers blockbuster also stars Alyla Browne, Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, and more.

“It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something,” said Joy in an interview with IndieWire.

“Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street.”

We caught up with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy to talk the action-packed prequel, the film’s most epic moments, and more in our interview you can view below:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters everywhere!

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Exclusive: Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Talk Thunderous Prequel, The Film’s Most Epic Moments & More  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from K97.5
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023
Local

City of Durham Investigating Bimbé Festival Headliner Issue

50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock
Entertainment

50 Cent’s “Diddy Do It?” Documentary Sold To Netflix

Celebrity

Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage

7 items
News

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

News

Videos Of LaMelo Ball Running Red Lights Go Viral After Lawsuit Claims NBA Star Drove Young Fan’s Foot

News

Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close