It’s National Hamburger Day! Here are the Best in Raleigh

May 28th is recognized as National Hamburger Day! I promise I’m not making this up!

Whether you make your own hamburgers, eat leftovers from yesterday, or grab one from out, today is the perfect day to grab one.

Here are the best restaurants to grab a burger in Raleigh according to Raleigh Magazine:

Neuse River Brewing Co. Cortez MoJoe’s Standard Beer + Food Wye Hill Brewing Mandolin Players Retreat Fine Folk Capital Club 16 Coquette

