Food & Drink

It’s National Hamburger Day! Here are the Best in Raleigh

Published on May 28, 2024

Image of Apocalypse Burger Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Apocalypse Burger / Via Facebook

May 28th is recognized as National Hamburger Day! I promise I’m not making this up!

Whether you make your own hamburgers, eat leftovers from yesterday, or grab one from out, today is the perfect day to grab one.

Here are the best restaurants to grab a burger in Raleigh according to Raleigh Magazine:

  1. Neuse River Brewing Co.

  2. Cortez

  3. MoJoe’s

  4. Standard Beer + Food

  5. Wye Hill Brewing

  6. Mandolin

  7. Players Retreat

  8. Fine Folk

  9. Capital Club 16

  10. Coquette

Read the full list here. 

