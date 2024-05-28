Ride With Remedy Freestyles: King Draft & Swank Guide Us Through “Vice City”

In this special episode of Ride With Remedy Freestyles, Jamla Records MCs King Draft & Swank dropped some major gems while promoting their latest album, Vice City. The duo get candid on the real-life experiences that inspired the record and what they hope people can get from it. And, of course, they had to set the mic on fire with a pair of freestyles that may very well be hard to top.
Check out the full episode and stream Vice City on all major platforms!
-
Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
City of Durham Investigating Bimbé Festival Headliner Issue
-
Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time
-
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live
-
50 Cent's "Diddy Do It?" Documentary Sold To Netflix
-
Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology