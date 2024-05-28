Ride With Remedy Freestyles: King Draft & Swank Guide Us Through “Vice City”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In this special episode of Ride With Remedy Freestyles, Jamla Records MCs King Draft & Swank dropped some major gems while promoting their latest album, Vice City. The duo get candid on the real-life experiences that inspired the record and what they hope people can get from it. And, of course, they had to set the mic on fire with a pair of freestyles that may very well be hard to top.

Check out the full episode and stream Vice City on all major platforms!