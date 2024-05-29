Rapsody once said she’s “in a league of [her] own,” and she wasn’t lying! She stops by The Morning Hustle to talk ‘Please Don’t Cry Album’, female artistry, and authentically embracing “self”.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The North Carolina-bred rapper is back on the scene with her fourth new project—setting the record straight on public misconceptions and owning her true identity. She dives into her sexuality, creative process, and digging herself out of a dark season—moving towards self-validation and acceptance.
“I stopped caring about being that light, because you have to exist in your own light.” -Rapsody
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
As Lo pointed out, Rapsody is given her flowers but not given her credit. The Morning Hustle is giving her both!
Full Interview: Rapsody on The Morning Hustle [Watch]
Click to Stream ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- It’s Bigger Than Basketball: The Story Of How WNBA Players Took On A U.S. Senator Is Told In Prime Video’s Official ‘Power Of The Dream’ Trailer [WATCH]
- The Origin Of The American Gangster: Emmy Award Winning Actor Rome Flynn Added As A Recurring Guest Star For Season 4 Of The MGM+ Series ‘Godfather Of Harlem’
- Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self”
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Rapsody on ‘Please Don’t Cry’ Album, Female Artistry, and Authentically Embracing “Self” was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Sean "Diddy" Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
City of Durham Investigating Bimbé Festival Headliner Issue
-
Diddy’s Drug Mule Cuts A Deal With Feds To Avoid Jail Time
-
Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam While On Instagram Live
-
50 Cent's "Diddy Do It?" Documentary Sold To Netflix
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean "Diddy" Combs' Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Cassie Breaks Her Silence To Thank Supporters Amid The Release Of Diddy Assault Footage