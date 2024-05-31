Listen Live
Mental Health Awareness with Dr. Tartt: (Un)Happiness, Relationships, and Healthy Results

| 05.31.24
Dr. Alduan Tartt

Dr. Alduan Tartt, a Christian psychologist visits The Morning Hustle!

As Mental Health Awareness Month comes to a close, it is crucial to delve into the psychological aspects of the situation. During his appearance, Dr. Tartt focused on the relationships, healthy communication, and the importance of navigating relationships effectively and finding healthy ways to address negative emotions.
Two takeaways from this interview were:
1. Dr. Tartt’s emphasis that all issues can be solved through proper communication and understanding, and that depression is real and should be handled with proper medication and therapy. Your environment should be safe, welcoming, and allow for growth.
2. Sleep is a major factor in your overall mental health! Don’t underestimate it.

The conversation extends to domestic violence, and the fact that it is not something that should be taken lightly.

If you or someone you know is experiencing issues with domestic violence, please contact your local police department or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, which is available 24/7.

