Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Shares Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

Published on June 3, 2024

Our Radio ONE Family is extending love and healing energy to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Sunday evening (June 2) the congresswoman announced that she’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and added that she’ll likely be “occasionally absent” from Congress for treatment.

Jackson Lee, who recently won a primary election to regain her seat, represents Texas’ 18th District, which encompasses areas of Houston. She emerged victorious with 60% of the vote.

More from her online statement.
“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.. I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.”
With a congress run that spans three decades, Jackson Lee is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, and last month, she reintroduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The bill calls for an increase in accountability for law enforcement misconduct, restricts the use of certain policing practices, enhances transparency and data collection, and establishes best practices and training requirements.

“As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect,” she added.According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths.

The average age of diagnosis is 70.

