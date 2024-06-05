In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour

Today (June 5th), multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY-nominated rapper Ice Spice announced her highly anticipated debut album Y2K! will be released on July 26th via 10K Projects/Capitol Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

With its title nodding to her birthday (January 1, 2000), Ice Spice’s full-length debut will also include her latest single “Gimmie A Light” (listen here). Produced by Ice Spice’s longtime collaborator RIOTUSA — who also handled production on career-defining hits like her gold-certified breakout single “Munch (Feelin U)” — “Gimmie A Light” centers on a sample from dancehall legend Sean Paul’s 2002 single “Gimme the Light.” Watch the official music video self-directed by Ice Spice and produced by fellow New York City natives George and Frederuck Buford, aka The Evil Twins.

The 24 year-old also announced the Y2K! World Tour, her first-ever global headline outing with festival dates across Europe, the UK and North America this summer. The 24-date tour kicks off in Europe with several festival performances inclduing Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Rolling Loud Europe in Austria, Wireless Festival in London and more.

The Y2K! World Tour, produced by Live Nation, will then head to North America. It will start in Washington, DC on Tuesday, July 30th at The Anthem, with additional stops in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland, Atlanta and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 31st in Miami, FL at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. Special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain will join as support on all North American dates.

Fans can expect to hear songs from her forthcoming debut album Y2K!, including hit single “Think U The Shit (Fart).” The album arrives on the heels of her widely acclaimed debut EP Like..? — a 2023 release that landed on best-of-the-year lists from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and more. The project also featured hits like “Munch (Feelin U)” and the platinum-selling “In Ha Mood” and “Princess Diana.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning today at 1pm local time. An artist presale will begin Thursday, June 6th at 8am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7th at 10am local time at IceSpiceMusic.com.

PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Y2K! World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 1pm local time until Thursday, June 6th at 11:59pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include general admission tickets, a Meet & Greet and individual photo op with Ice Spice, early entry with priority access to the floor, a VIP-exclusive gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Announces Debut Album ‘Y2K!’ + The Accompanying Y2K! World Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com