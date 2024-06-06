Listen Live
Entertainment

Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’ Returns For Season 4 On Peacock With More Celebrity Guests

Published on June 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Hart To Heart Season 3 Key Art

Source: Courtesy / Peacock

Peacock announces the fourth season of Kevin Hart’s talk show “Hart to Heart” with more celebrity guests. Some of this season’s special celebrity guests include Niecy Nash, Ben Affleck, Cynthia Erivo and more. Read more about “Hart to Heart’s” upcoming season inside.

Today (June 6), the streaming platform announced the fourth season of Kevin Hart’s beloved talk show will return with a new batch of celebrity guests. The third season was filled with some of our favorite celebrities like Issa Rae, Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith, J. Cole and Will Ferrell.

The intimate interview talk show gathers its newest guests as they dive into an hour-long conversation with comedian, actor and host Kevin Hart. They talk about their life journeys, careers and never-before-heard memories. This season’s guests include industry powerhouses Nash, Affleck, Erivo, George Lopez, Andy Samberg, and Judd Apatow.

The official show description:

In a series of conversations, A-list talent will join Kevin to reveal their honest, unfiltered, and unexpected true selves. It’s a place where the public will see the human side of our most well-known celebrities and world influencers. Each episode will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart.  

Hart’s fourth season adds to his ever-growing slate of content on Peacock, including upcoming titles “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson,” “Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson” and Hart’s highly anticipated scripted drama series, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, premiering later this year

Fans can catch up with the first three seasons of “Hart to Heart” on the platform ahead of the fourth season’s release on June 20. Head over to Peacock to learn more here.

Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart To Heart’ Returns For Season 4 On Peacock With More Celebrity Guests  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from K97.5
Trending
2024 Roots Picnic
Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Pop Culture

‘Boy Meets World’ Alum Trina McGee Announces Pregnancy at 54

Obituaries

Marian Robinson, Mother of Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Passes Away

8 items
Local

BMM: Did You Know These Legendary Black Artists Are From North Carolina?

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

13 items
News

Eminem References Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In New Song “Houdini,” X Debates Whether or Not It Was A Lyrical Jab

(Baby Got) Back To The 90's Featuring Naughty By Nature, En Vogue, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc, Sisqo And 2 Live Crew
Obituaries

2 Live Crew’s Mark “Brother Marquis” Ross Dies At 57

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close