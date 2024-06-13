Happy Pride Month: What To Watch List

Happy Pride Month! In 2024, there is far more to choose from when finding television series and films that explore LGBTQ+ stories. We want to share a list of insightful, entertaining and noteworthy shows and movies for you to watch during Pride Month.
Historically, LGBTQ+ stories were not shown in media. Storytelling has since evolved into a variety of impactful series and films that represent the underrepresented. It may seem like we have made great strides in entertainment, but there is still a long way to go.
More streaming companies are doing their due diligence to support LGBTQ+ stories, especially throughout the month of June, which is Pride Month. Companies like Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime have sections on their platforms specifically dedicated to the stories surrounding the LGBTQ+ community.
Our hope is that one day these stories involving LGBTQ+ characters will be like any other love story. One day the LGBTQ+ focused stories that are seemingly unusual to heterosexuals will feel inclusive to everyone. The reality is that people in this community don’t feel any different than their heterosexual counterparts. It’s society that makes them feel excluded.
We continue to change the narrative by celebrating the variety of content across platforms, which magnify LGBTQ+ stories.
Check out this list of what to watch during 2022 Pride Month:
Disney+
Glee
Never Have I Ever
I Care A Lot
Pixar Sparkshort, Out
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Better Nate Than Ever
Marvel’s Jessica Jones
Netflix
First Kill
Sex Education
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
Black Lightning
POSE
STARZ
P-Valley
Connie and Carla
Take My Wife
HBO/HBO Max
Legendary
Paris Is Burning
Veneno
Pause with Sam Jay
Hacks
Pariah
Transhood
The Gospel According To Andre
Degrassi: The Next Generation
Euphoria
Amazon Prime
Rocketman
God Loves Uganda
Pride
Tab Hunter Confidential
Dior and I
Heartstone
Halston
Green Butterflies
The One That Got Away (premieres June 24)
Peacock
The Kids Are All Right
Brokeback Moutnain
Milk
Bel-Air
Far From Heaven
Sal
Such Good People
Project Runway
Light in the Water
Hulu
Switched at Birth
Love, Victor
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
The Bisexual
Schitt’s Creek
The L Word
Pride
Tubi
Boys Don’t Cry
Carol
Gaycation
I Love You Phillip Morris
Jeffrey
XXY
Queer As Folk
God’s Own Country
Lingua Franca
Other Networks
All American: Homecoming (The CW)
Ghosts (CBS/Paramount+)
Book of Queer (Discovery+)
Generation Drag
Enjoy! Comment your favorite Pride Month shows and films below.
Happy Pride Month: What To Watch List was originally published on globalgrind.com
