Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Ari Quinn Reps For The Ladies On The Mic

We’re representing for the ladies in this episode of Ride With Remedy Freestyles, featuring rapper/singer Ari Quinn! Straight from the 919, this artist’s hustle is unmatched (especially with 3 projects on the way)! She talks about her musical journey so far and shows what she’s working with in a very vibrant freestyle! Watch the video above!
Check out her Fatal Attraction project, available on all music platforms!
-
Boo'd Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Sexyy Red Arrested For NJ Airport Brawl Prior To WWE Appearance
-
Malcolm-Jamal Warner Revealed He No Longer Listens To J. Cole Over N-Word Use
-
Apple Chill Car and Bike Show
-
Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes "Likes" Private
-
Tory Lanez Is Getting Divorced While Behind Bars