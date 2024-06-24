Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Ari Quinn Reps For The Ladies On The Mic

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re representing for the ladies in this episode of Ride With Remedy Freestyles, featuring rapper/singer Ari Quinn! Straight from the 919, this artist’s hustle is unmatched (especially with 3 projects on the way)! She talks about her musical journey so far and shows what she’s working with in a very vibrant freestyle! Watch the video above!

Check out her Fatal Attraction project, available on all music platforms!