Iman Shumpert To Pay Teyana Taylor 8k A Month Plus 7 Figures

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have officially finalized their divorce. The dynamic duo, once the epitome of relationship goals, are wrapping up a saga that felt like it was getting messier and messier. In conclusion, Iman will pay Teyana one seven-figure lump sum and monthly payments.

Despite their best efforts to keep the split on the down-low, word got out in September that the power couple had called it quits. The juicy part? Teyana had already filed back in January. Always the class act, Teyana went public to redefine the narrative, praising their platonic relationship and assuring fans that Iman was still her best friend. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children,” she declared on Instagram.

Teyana tried to keep the details hush-hush, filing under initials in an attempt to sidestep the drama. But Iman? He wasn’t having it. In a bold move, he went full name in his court filings, effectively blowing the lid off their private affairs.

Rumor has it Iman allegedly swiped $4 million from their shared bank account while angling for adjustments to his child support. The gossip mill churned with tales of financial shenanigans that could rival the best of reality TV.

Married since 2016, with two daughters to show for it, the couple’s love story was a rollercoaster that fans rode with them. They even had a reality show, “Teyana and Iman,” back in 2018, giving everyone a front-row seat to their glamorous life.

Fast forward to the courtroom drama: The judge ruled in Teyana’s favor, granting her four key marital properties worth over $10 million. Talk about a power move. Iman, on the other hand, was ordered to make a one-time seven-figure payment to Teyana.Shumpert was able to keep all his investments as revealed during the trial. The details of these investments have not been disclosed publicly, they likely include a diverse portfolio spanning across various states.

Their split may have been messy, but Teyana and Iman’s tale is a reminder that even in the wild world of celebrity breakups, respect and co-parenting can prevail. With the dust settling, both are poised to continue their journeys as icons in their own right, proving that while their marriage may be over, their legacy together is far from finished.

Iman Shumpert To Pay Teyana Taylor 8k A Month Plus 7 Figures was originally published on themorninghustle.com