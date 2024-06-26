Listen Live
Kenya Moore Officially Suspended from ‘RHOA’ Amid Revenge Porn Scandal

Published on June 26, 2024

Kenya Moore Hair Spa Grand Opening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Kenya Moore has officially exited “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after a storm of controversy. Allegations of revenge porn have dominated the headlines, with Bravo deciding to suspend the reality star indefinitely. Reports suggest Moore, 53, displayed explicit images of new cast member Brittany Eady during her Hair Spa Grand Opening in Georgia on June 6, a move Bravo deemed a violation of their code of conduct.

Moore addressed the incident on X, formerly Twitter, on June 9, stating she would “never engage in revenge porn” and denied distributing private images. Despite her defense, the decision stands: Moore will not appear in the upcoming episodes slated for a 2025 release.

Adding to her troubles, Moore is grappling with a hefty tax bill and the finalization of her divorce. The timing couldn’t be worse as she faces professional setbacks. TMZ reported that Moore, known for her over-the-top antics and dramatic flair, feels wronged by Bravo and is considering her legal options.

Moore’s tenure on RHOA, which began in Season 5, has been marked by memorable drama and a one-season hiatus in Season 11. Her recent actions, however, were seen as crossing the line, leading to a mutual decision between Moore and Bravo to part ways, at least for now.

RHOA is currently airing a reboot season, with Moore and Drew Sidora being the only two returning housewives from Season 15. While Bravo has remained tight-lipped about the future, fans are left wondering if Moore’s departure marks the end of an era or a brief intermission in her storied reality TV career. One thing is certain: Kenya Moore knows how to keep her audience twirling.

Kenya Moore Officially Suspended from ‘RHOA’ Amid Revenge Porn Scandal  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

