Listen Live
Desktop banner image

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
HomeMusic

Black Music Month: An Exclusive Interview with J. Manifest

| 06.26.24
Dismiss
Black Music Month K975

Source: R1 Digital / R1

J Manifest, the esteemed hip-hop producer from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, recently joined us for an exclusive interview in celebration of Black Music Month. Reflecting on his humble beginnings, J Manifest recounted how he first delved into music at thirteen, mentored by his sister’s boyfriend in a local recording studio. This early exposure laid the foundation for his future success, ultimately leading him to manage the studio and later, at eighteen, open his own recording space.

Over the years, J Manifest’s impressive portfolio has grown to include collaborations with iconic artists like Lil Wayne, Max B, Jadakiss, and more recently, Rick Ross and NBA Youngboy. Notably, his production on Rick Ross’s “Drug Dealer’s Dream” from the album ‘Mastermind’ has amassed over 18 million views on YouTube.

Check it out!

More from K97.5
Trending
Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

XXL Best Tracks 11 items
Music

The Best Tracks From XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Black Music Month K975
Recording Artists

Toosii Takes on the Hot Seat with Brian Dawson and RoyalTea

Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show 12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

BOXXER Fight Night Cardiff Press Conference
Obituaries

Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show 15 items
Photos

15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close