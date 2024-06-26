Black Music Month: An Exclusive Interview with J. Manifest

J Manifest, the esteemed hip-hop producer from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, recently joined us for an exclusive interview in celebration of Black Music Month. Reflecting on his humble beginnings, J Manifest recounted how he first delved into music at thirteen, mentored by his sister’s boyfriend in a local recording studio. This early exposure laid the foundation for his future success, ultimately leading him to manage the studio and later, at eighteen, open his own recording space.

Over the years, J Manifest’s impressive portfolio has grown to include collaborations with iconic artists like Lil Wayne, Max B, Jadakiss, and more recently, Rick Ross and NBA Youngboy. Notably, his production on Rick Ross’s “Drug Dealer’s Dream” from the album ‘Mastermind’ has amassed over 18 million views on YouTube.

Check it out!