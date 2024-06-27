Listen Live
Local

RoyalTea’s Recap: Sexyy Redd Love Triangle, Jay-Z & Nas, Plus More

Published on June 27, 2024

RoyalTea

Source: Digital / Radio One Digital

Here’s a recap of Middays with RoyalTea from Thursday’s show (June 27th)!

Tea for the Morning – 10 AM

Sexyy Redd in a Love Triangle

  • Sexyy Redd is involved in a love triangle with Chief Keef and Kayla B, King Von’s sister.
  • Sexyy posted a picture of herself with Chief Keef’s chain in her pink underwear.

Bronny James and the NBA Draft

  • Bronny James wasn’t drafted in the first round of the NBA draft.

Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole Collaboration

  • Speculation of a Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole collaboration.
  • During Kendrick’s performance of “Alright” at his Pop Out Show, he used Cole’s adlibs from the remix.

What’s Trending on Social Media – 1 PM

Shaq’s Album Featuring Jay-Z & Nas

  • Shaq’s album ‘You Can’t Stop the Reign’ featuring Jay-Z & Nas’ first collaboration to hit streaming platforms on Friday, June 28th.

Taraji P. Henson on Will Smith’s BET Awards Performance

  • Taraji P. Henson expressed excitement for Will Smith’s performance at the BET Awards this weekend.

Young Thug’s Response to Gunna

  • Young Thug seemingly responded to Gunna’s claim of being on the YSL label with a tweet saying, “Whatever Wham says go.”
  • “Wham” is what Young Thug calls Lil Baby, who still believes Gunna is a rat.

Catch RoyalTea every Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm!

