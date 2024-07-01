We love the growth! Chief Keef made an appearance at the 2024 BET Awards. While walking into the venue a fan approached him and asked if he still wanted to “blow New Jersey up”. In one of Sosa’s biggest hits, ‘Faneto‘, he says “I’m riding through New York, finna go and blow New Jersey up!”. Instantly this became one of his most famous lines.
Once the Chicago rapper was asked if he still wanted to blow NJ up, in Sosa fashion, he responded by saying “Nah”
Chief Keef’s name has been in the news recently for performing in his city, Chicago for the first time in 12 years. Another Win for the Chicago legend!
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Will Set The Tone For The 2024 BET Awards With Opening Performance
RELATED: Chief Keef Shares He’s Kicked The Lean Habit
RELATED: Here’s What To Expect At The 2024 BET Awards
Chief Keef Asked By Fan If He Still Wants to “Blow New Jersey Up” [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together
-
Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]
-
Diddy Dropped By Law Firm Upon Lady Gaga’s Request, Allegedly
-
The Best Tracks From XXL's 2024 Freshman Class
-
Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter's Bully
-
Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide
-
15 Photos Of Cardi B’s Bodak Booty Over The Years
-
Boo'd Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum