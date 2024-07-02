NCCU Sophomore Crowned Miss North Carolina

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The new Miss North Carolina was crowned this past weekend, leaving her village beaming with pride… EAGLE Pride, that is!

As reported by ABC11, Carrie Everett, a rising sophomore at North Carolina Central University, snagged the crown this past Saturday. Representing Johnston County, Everett is only the fourth Black woman in history to win Miss North Carolina.

“When I registered to compete this year, I only had $40 in my pocket,” Everett said. “That is the reality of many young women in this country. I believe in the Miss America Opportunity, what it has done and what it continues to do for young women like me. With this title, I am empowered and ready to facilitate a new culture of equity within this brand.”

During the competition, Everett impressed in the talent category with a performance of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the musical Dreamgirls. She also promoted her community initiative, “We Need Equity to Build Communities.”

As the winner, Everett received $20,000 and a car for the year from Knox Auto Sales in Dunn, plus an additional $3,500 in scholarships for individual honors during the preliminary rounds. And, of course, Everett will represent North Carolina in the Miss America pageant in early 2025.

In discussing Everett’s win, David Clegg, President and Chairman of the Miss North Carolina Organization Board of Directors said, “The crowning of Carrie Everett marks another opportunity to present to the state the unique experience, talents, and civic commitment of this exceptional NCCU student.”

