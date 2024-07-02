Listen Live
Local

NCCU Sophomore Crowned Miss North Carolina

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

The new Miss North Carolina was crowned this past weekend, leaving her village beaming with pride… EAGLE Pride, that is!

As reported by ABC11Carrie Everett, a rising sophomore at North Carolina Central University, snagged the crown this past Saturday. Representing Johnston County, Everett is only the fourth Black woman in history to win Miss North Carolina.

“When I registered to compete this year, I only had $40 in my pocket,” Everett said. “That is the reality of many young women in this country. I believe in the Miss America Opportunity, what it has done and what it continues to do for young women like me. With this title, I am empowered and ready to facilitate a new culture of equity within this brand.”

During the competition, Everett impressed in the talent category with a performance of “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” from the musical Dreamgirls. She also promoted her community initiative, “We Need Equity to Build Communities.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

As the winner, Everett received $20,000 and a car for the year from Knox Auto Sales in Dunn, plus an additional $3,500 in scholarships for individual honors during the preliminary rounds. And, of course, Everett will represent North Carolina in the Miss America pageant in early 2025.

In discussing Everett’s win, David Clegg, President and Chairman of the Miss North Carolina Organization Board of Directors said, “The crowning of Carrie Everett marks another opportunity to present to the state the unique experience, talents, and civic commitment of this exceptional NCCU student.”

NCCU Sophomore Crowned Miss North Carolina  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Trending
Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

News

Diddy Dropped By Law Firm Upon Lady Gaga’s Request, Allegedly

20 items
Entertainment

Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]

34 items
Entertainment

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

K975 - Black Music Month
Music

Black Music Month: Derty Den from Small Town to the Music Scene

TikTok Happenings
Lifestyle

Dad Goes Viral After Fighting the Father of His Daughter’s Bully

Entertainment

Rick Ross, Bodyguards Allegedly Attacked For Playing “Not Like Us” After Canada Music Event

Juneteenth Graphics
Local

Here is What’s Closed on Juneteenth

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close