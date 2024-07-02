Did He Nail It? Marc Jacobs Credits Black Women As The Nail Art OGs

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs recently took to social media to acknowledge the undeniable influence of Black women on the world of nail art. And all we have to say is, “It’s about time.”

In a video posted to Instagram, the icon snapped his claws while talking about his nail journey. He wore a long white set with oversized jewels and rhinestones.

“I want to show some respect, love, appreciation, and admiration,” Marc said in his recent reel. “Give flowers to the Black women who in the 70s and 80s used their nails to express their creativity. It’s their culture and their history that allows me today to enjoy my nail journey.”

Marc Jacobs credits Black women for encouraging him on his nail journey.

Marc’s video message highlighted the creativity and self-expression Black women have poured into nail art for decades. He also captioned his post with nail slayers like Flo-Jo, Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, and Sha’Carri Richardson.

The post echoes a recent conversation the designer had with Vogue about his dramatic designs. In an article published on July 1, he told the legacy outlet, “I’ve become very sensitive to the origins of this art, which starts with Black women in the seventies who were incredibly talented and creative.”

Reaction to Marc’s content has been mixed. Some applaud the famed designer for speaking up and giving credit where credit is due. Others feel his words are solely a reaction to social commentary on his previous video posts, in which he was called out for appropriation.

But, let’s be honest. For decades, Black women have been pushing the boundaries of nail design.

From intricate acrylic sculptures to vibrant color combinations, Black nail art has always been a space for creativity and self-expression.

Marc highlighted several Black women who always slay in this way. But there are so many more.

From Saweetie, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion to Beyonce, Taraji P. Henson, and Niecy Nash, to name a few, we’ve set the tone for years. Our nails act as a canvas and are a way to tell stories and showcase individuality.

All the nail girlies know there’s nothing like a fresh set from your favorite tech. You feel like a new person after a 2-hour session at the shop.

Black women are the blue print – just look at our nails.

But while the culture embraces nails and all the fabulousness they can give, society has sometimes felt different. Nail designs—especially those that are more dramatic in length, adornment, and color—aren’t always celebrated, and neither are the Black women who have made nail culture thrive.

So, in a world filled with exploitation, appropriation, and plain old replication, Marc’s words stand out. Black women have long been the originators of some of pop culture’s greatest trends but have never received the credit.

This lack of recognition is especially true when speaking of the fashion, beauty, and entertainment industries. Industry voices and influencers must take time to highlight the contributions of Black women.

We’ve always been that girl – and will forever be. I mean, just look at our nails.

Did He Nail It? Marc Jacobs Credits Black Women As The Nail Art OGs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com