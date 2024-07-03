We Are SZA & SZA Is Us: Watch The Grammy Winner Fangirl After Meeting Simone Biles

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Who do you think would win a handstand contest between Simone Biles and SZA? This week, fans got to find out.

As the Paris Olympics approach, NBC dropped a new promo to build buzz for the games. (Though we’re still gagging over one of NBC’s earlier social media drops featuring Sha’Carri Richardson and Cardi B.)

The new video, “When SZA Met Simone—Part 1,” features the Grammy-winning artist and the gymnastics GOAT ke-keing in a training facility. The two’s chemistry is undeniable, and the video is a fabulous representation of the power of Black girl magic.

See what happens when SZA and Simone Biles link up.

The video opens with SZA walking in and greeting Simone. The two are clad in casual workout attire. SZA wears a black fitted set while Simone chose blue.

Their hair and beauty give natural realness. Simone dons soft, straight curls while SZA wears her signature big, bold hair. Both slay the middle part.

“Sorry, I hugged you so tight it was crazy,” jokes SZA in the video after showing love.

So, who won the handstand contest?

The ladies quickly sit down and engage in conversation. They chat about their journeys and dreams and show mutual respect for each other. SZA says meeting Simone is one of her “wildest dreams,” while Simone beams from the endearing moment.

After asking SZA about her gymnast background, the gold medal collector playfully challenges her to a handstand contest. We’re not surprised the “Nobody Gets Me” singer obliges. (And we’re not surprised how good both did).

Watch the contest and full video below.

From start to finish, the video makes it hard not to smile. SZA totally fangirled when she met her sports idol. Who could blame her?

SZA is us, and we are SZA. It’s always a vibe when powerhouse girlies link up. We love to see it.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games start on July 26. Black women are slaying across several events – and we can’t wait to root for them on the international stage.

