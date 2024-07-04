It’s An All-Star Surprise! See The Epic Meeting Between Monica And WNBA Rookie Angel Reese

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Since first stepping on the professional paint, Angel Reese has been a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago Sky forward has already outperformed at games, smashed records, and proved herself a true team player.

And now it’s official – she is an All-Star.

On July 2, the Chicago Sky announced that Angel will represent her squad as a member of Team WNBA in the upcoming WNBA All-Star match-up. According to a league press release, Angel is the fourth Sky player, including Candice Dupree, who made the All-Star team in her rookie year.

Angel is the 15th Chicago player overall to make it to the prestigious All-Star team.

“I’m just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into the league, so many people doubted me and didn’t think my game would translate, and I wouldn’t be the player that I was in college,” Angel said during a recent press conference.

Overwhelmed by the moment, the star looked grateful and proud. “I can’t thank my teammates and my coaches enough for believing in me and trusting me.”

Monica surprises WNBA All-Star Angel Reese in the Chicago Sky locker room.

Lucky for Angel, her memorable All-Star moment didn’t end there. Several people wanted to congratulate and celebrate with her in the locker room.

Atlanta R&B songstress Monica was one of them.

Pictures shared by the Chicago Sky show the epic meeting between the two powerhouses. Monica stepped into the room wearing a casual charcoal set, a mini Balenciaga purse, and buss-down middle part.

She and Angel greeted each other, smiled, and laughed during the meeting. While we have yet to catch audio from their interaction, we do not doubt it was a whole moment. Both women love fashion, basketball, and proving people wrong.

How could their meeting not be next level?

Angel dominates on and off the court.

As HB reported, Angel has had a record-setting rookie year.

In June, she broke the WNBA record for the most consecutive double-doubles this season during a game against the Dallas Wings. As the current WNBA Rookie of the Month, she leads the league in total rebounds per game (11.4) and offensive rebounds per game (4.8).

The Bayou Barbie’s passion and commitment to basketball is undeniable.

As if that weren’t enough, the former Louisiana State player has made a name for herself outside the court. The 22-year-old is a natural changemaker, using her platform to transform the perception of female athletes everywhere and inspire the next generation of women in sports.

Her WNBA tunnel walks have become legendary, as fashion girlies anticipate her pre-game outfits each week. And let’s just say her lewks are 10s across the board.

Her sponsorships and collaborations continue to grow. And her name is a popular trending topic on social media. Fans are loving the #BayouBarbie.

Angel’s fashion, confidence, and attitude are unmatched, and we are here for it. We can’t wait to see her continue to dominate on and off the court.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star game is on July 20 in Phoenix. It airs at 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

RELATED

Beauty & Brains: Angel Reese Graduates From Louisiana State University

Angel Reese Wears A Hooded Sparkly Bronx And Banco Gown To The 2024 WNBA Draft

It’s An All-Star Surprise! See The Epic Meeting Between Monica And WNBA Rookie Angel Reese was originally published on hellobeautiful.com