Donald Trump Exposed As Repeat Guest on Jeffrey Epstein’s Plane In New Docs

Donald Trump features prominently in the latest release of documents related to the disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein, with some startling results.

The release of new documents related to the case of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein earlier in the week repeatedly featured former President Donald Trump. The documents were ordered to be unsealed by a Florida court and feature transcripts of grand jury testimony. In the transcripts, it is noted that Trump’s name appears seven times on Epstein’s private jet flight logs. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Meidas Touch co-founder Ben Meiselas also revealed that “someone who testified under the pseudonym JANE DOE at the Ghislaine Maxwell criminal trial stated that she was introduced to Trump by Epstein when she was 14 years old.”

The documents of the transcript also state that Epstein flew on Trump’s private jet with a young girl of “indeterminate age,” and another document disclosed that a young girl who was allegedly trafficked by Epstein admitted to meeting Trump at his casino. The filings were ordered to be released by Judge Luis Delgado on July 1, a day before legislation signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed for the release of evidence and testimony from the state’s controversial 2006 investigation into Epstein’s alleged abuse of young girls. The law’s narrow focus since Epstein’s death by suicide in a New York correctional facility in 2019 was a condition of that law. “In this case here, Mr. Epstein is no longer alive, so his reputation could not be damaged by the release of these documents,” said Tampa attorney Todd Foster.

Meiselas and other observers have called out major media outlets for not giving this story enough coverage, noting how the revelations place Trump in a more controversial light. Another user on X, Politics Gal, highlighted that fact in a post. Trump is a rapist and a pedophile. A lifelong criminal who, if reelected, the 6 corrupted members of the Supreme Court have given carte blanche to be an unstoppable, tyrannical dictator. What are we even doing here America?” she wrote.

