Listen Live
News

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

reality star KeKe Jabbar from 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Source: KEKE JABBAR / Instagram

Earlier this week, reality fans were shocked to learn the loss of beloved reality star KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville.’ She was 42 years old.

RELATED: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

RELATED: Ice Cube Expands Big 3 League, New Team Coming To Houston

Social media personality Marcella Speaks announced Jabbar’s death on July 3rd after she was given a statement from Jabbar’s family and shared that Jabbar died “peacefully at home surrounded in love.”

On Friday (July 5), YouTube star JoAnn Jenkins, a close friend of Jabbar revealed that she passed away after falling asleep in her garage inside her vehicle with the engine running.

“So, seven-something this morning, her husband goes to the garage,” Jenkins said during a live stream. “He sees Keke, what he thinks is asleep in the car. He tries to get her attention. He opens [the car] up. She isn’t breathing. Her husband, her life partner, her best friend tried to bring his wife back, the mother of his children, and he couldn’t. Keke passed from carbon monoxide poisoning. That’s it. That is all.”

Despite the circumstances, Jenkins insisted it was not an act of suicide.

“Keke did not overdose, Keke did not take her own life. Keke loved life. Keke was not ready to leave life. She wasn’t ready to leave her children, her husband or her family.”

Reality Star KeKe Jabbar’s Cause of Death Revealed  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from K97.5
Trending
Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Local

Raleigh Developers Looking To Force Merger Between Shaw & St. Augustine’s, Says Trustee

Water
Local

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Durham

Entertainment

Iman Shumpert To Pay Teyana Taylor 8k A Month Plus 7 Figures

Entertainment

Kenya Moore Officially Suspended from ‘RHOA’ Amid Revenge Porn Scandal

K975 - Black Music Month
Music

Black Music Month: Waleed Coyote from Radio to Records

News

Sneaker Reseller Shot & Killed In New York City, Was Robbery A Set Up?

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close