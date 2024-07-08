Listen Live
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs Resurfaces On Instagram, Page Still Scrubbed

Sean "Diddy" Combs took to Instagram on Friday (July 5) and shared a video of him boarding his private jet amid his legal troubles.

Published on July 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrity Sightings In London - November 9, 2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs made a return to Instagram last Friday amid the bevy of mounting legal matters he’s currently facing. Based on recent appearances in the public, Diddy is continuing to live life on his terms while keeping any commentary about the several lawsuits he’s facing to himself.

Most media outlets, including ours, have kept a close eye on Diddy’s social media accounts and the mogul and producer shared a video of him entering his private jet and conversing with the pilot last Friday (July 5). In the video, Combs is seen walking up to the jet and greeting the crew while approaching a welcome mat that read “Combs Air” before saying “There’s no place like home.”

This latest video emerged just a tenth lawsuit was filed by former adult film actress Adria English last week. English claims that Combs forced her into performing sex acts at his annual all-white Labor Day parties in Long Island, N.Y. English added in her lawsuit that she was forced to take drugs and to lace the liquor in the party with ecstasy among other claims.

This past weekend, Diddy was seen in images taking part in white water rafting with friends in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Further, while he isn’t speaking with the media, the Bad Boy Records founder is allowing his attorney to deliver statements to the press and shooting down the allegations levied against him.

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Resurfaces On Instagram, Page Still Scrubbed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from K97.5
Trending
20 items
Entertainment

Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]

CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel All-White 4th Of July Party In The Hamptons
Entertainment

Who attended Michael Rubin July 4 All-White Party in the Hamptons?

Entertainment

G Herbo and Angel Reese Spotted Together

Local

Raleigh Developers Looking To Force Merger Between Shaw & St. Augustine’s, Says Trustee

63 items
Entertainment

Latto Makes History At Birthday Bash ATL 2024! [Photos]

Entertainment

Kenya Moore Officially Suspended from ‘RHOA’ Amid Revenge Porn Scandal

Juneteenth Graphics
Local

Here is What’s Closed on Juneteenth

Water
Local

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Durham

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close